That punted Michael Jackson biopic finally lands an April 2026 release date After multiple delays—and rumors that director Antoine Fuqua's first cut came in at a beefy three and a half hours—Michael finally has a release date.

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic Michael has not had an easy go of it over the last several years, for fairly understandable reasons. The major one being that Fuqua is making the movie under the watchful eye of Jackson’s own family, who’ve officially authorized the picture—and then had to deauthorize at least a few parts of it, notably references to one of the teenagers who accused Jackson of molesting them back in the 1990s. (Apparently, keeping the boy in question’s name out of things like authorized biopics was part of Jackson’s $20 million, no-admission-of-guilt settlement with the kid back in 1994—something that only came up after the movie’s script had been approved by the family for filming.) The film has been delayed two times already, but has now, supposedly, settled on its final home on the calendar: April 24, 2026, almost exactly a year after it was originally scheduled to come out.