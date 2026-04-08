Final Michael trailer deems Bubbles the chimp appropriate for the narrative
The film will moonwalk over the entertainer's past when it opens on April 24.Image via Lionsgate
Lately, we’ve been hearing a lot about that the Michael Jackson biopic will not include: the child abuse allegations, the tabloid headlines from the last decades of his life, his sister Janet, and apparently anything that might tarnish his posthumous brand. It’s a bit of a surprise then that Bubbles, Michael’s pet chimp, makes it into this one, though we guess that does support the whole “love for animals” we’ve been hearing about.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.