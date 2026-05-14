Michael Patrick King prays Hollywood doesn't get dumb enough to justify another season of The Comeback
Per series co-creator King: "Hopefully there won’t be any apocalyptic unknown things appearing in the next 10 years that would warrant us to come back."Lisa Kudrow in The Comeback, Photo: Erin Simkin/HBO
The Comeback aired its third season finale this week—and its series finale, too, if co-creator Michael Patrick King has anything to say about it. The writer and director gave a postmortem interview to Deadline this week in which he expressed his sincere hope that Hollywood doesn’t get dumb enough any time soon to justify Lisa Kudrow’s Valerie Cherish coming back to mock it, stating that, “Hopefully there won’t be any apocalyptic unknown things appearing in the next 10 years that would warrant us to come back.”
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