Call her Michelle Pfeiffer Dutton, because she’s leading a Yellowstone Matthew McConaughey was also reportedly in-talks to lead the sequel, now titled The Madison

If there are three things we can be certain of in this life, they’re death, taxes, and the fact that there will always be another Yellowstone. Chop the head (well, Kevin Costner) off the hydra and two more will grow in its place. In regards to spinoff series The Madison—renamed from its original title 2024 to the delight of SEO coordinators everywhere—we can finally put a face to one of those heads. It’s… three-time Oscar nominee, Golden Globe winner, Emmy nominee, and all-around beloved actress Michelle Pfeiffer, officially joining the “we guess we’re starting to get it, but also what the hell are you doing here” club, which also boasts the likes of prior spinoff 1923’s Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

As you could probably surmise from the series’ previous title, The Madison will follow the Dutton family legacy in the current day, “with new characters and locations, as well as some existing characters,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. This obviously opens up all sorts of cans of worms. Will the Duttons feel the impact of global warming? Will they see ads in their local movie theater for Kevin Coster’s Horizon: An American Saga? (On second thought, they’re probably safe from that second one.)

It was previously reported that Matthew McConaughey and Kurt Russell might be other (shockingly) lofty additions to the Paramount show, but no deal has been announced as of this writing. Meanwhile, original flavor Yellowstone is finally set to air its long-anticipated conclusion beginning November 10.