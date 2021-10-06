Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix limited series Midnight Mass premiered at the end of September, and he already has a new show in the works. Netflix announced that Flanagan’s next limited series will be The Fall Of The House Of Usher, based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name.



Not much has been revealed about it yet. But what we do know is that the series will be 8 episodes long. Netflix also shared that Michael Fimognari, who worked with Flanagan as a cinematographer on Midnight Mass and Hill House, and directed both of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequels, will be directing half of the episodes. Flanagan will be directing the rest of the series.



Though Netflix hasn’t confirmed it yet, fans can likely expect Kate Seigel (who’s appeared in every Flana gan project since 2016's Hush) to star in this one, too.

Roger Corman’s 1960 adaptation of The Fall Of The House Of Usher (with the shortened title House Of Usher) starring Vincent Price is one of the biggest horror classics, but having Flanagan give the story a modern-day spin is certainly intriguing.

There’s no logline for the Netflix series yet. However, the original story is about a man who enters the House Of Usher, a spooky mansion owned by his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher invites the narrator over after falling ill with “acute bodily illness,” a mental disorder that makes him hyper sensitive to all senses. No spoilers on what happens next (though the story’s been out for centuries), but let’s just say it fits within Flanagan’s The Haunting theme.

And speaking of The Haunting, Flana gan told Entertainment Weekly in 2020 that there are no currently plans for a third installment of the anthology series, as he focuses on other projects that are part of his overall deal with Netflix.

