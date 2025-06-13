Miss Austen Returns for more family drama at Masterpiece Miss Austen Returns is based on Gill Hornby's upcoming Austen family novel, The Elopement.

Last month, PBS Masterpiece introduced the other Miss Austen—not the celebrated author Jane, but her older sister, Cassandra. Miss Austen, which made Cassandra the heroine of her own story, is based on the novel of the same name by Gill Hornby. On Friday, it was announced Cassandra’s adventures will continue in Miss Austen Returns, based on true events which form the basis of Hornby’s upcoming fictional tale, The Elopement.

“People watching Miss Austen might think, how does it return? To a large degree, it’s down to the fact that Gill wrote another novel, which we optioned, and which created the potential for Cassandra to come back,” producer Christine Langan explained in conversation with Deadline. “The Elopement is drawn from very rich family history; the Austens were very fertile, there’s a lot of them. This is a well-researched true story that happens later on [from Miss Austen], around the 1820s, and to a wing of the family that involves Cassandra.”