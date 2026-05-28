Actually, MobLand didn't fire Tom Hardy Reports of Tom Hardy's MobLand firing have been greatly exaggerated.

Beautiful Tom Hardy, you got there, MobLand. It would be a shame if someone fired him. Thankfully, per Variety, Guy Ritchie’s Paramount+ drama starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan is going to continue doing things the Hardy way. In fact, a source for Variety says, “Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3, and things are being worked through creatively.” This flies in the face of reports from last week, when Puck‘s Matthew Belloni reported that, after starring for two seasons on the hit series, Hardy had reached an impasse with producer David Glasser and writer-producer Jez Butterworth and wouldn’t return for a third. Hardy reportedly clashed with both and asked to give notes on the script while worrying his character, Harry Da Souza, was overshadowed by his co-stars, Mirren and Brosnan. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Hardy was also pulling a Fury Road and refused to come out of his trailer. It’s become so bad that Mirren said, “Come on, Tom, we’ve been here for ages, let’s get on with it,” according to a source that claims she’s “never appeared to be anti-Tom.” We’re reasonably sure that making Helen Mirren wait is punishable by death in several countries, so Hardy had better thank his lucky stars he’s only risking his job.