Actually, MobLand didn't fire Tom Hardy

Reports of Tom Hardy's MobLand firing have been greatly exaggerated.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 28, 2026 | 5:04pm
Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
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Actually, MobLand didn't fire Tom Hardy

Beautiful Tom Hardy, you got there, MobLand. It would be a shame if someone fired him. Thankfully, per Variety, Guy Ritchie’s Paramount+ drama starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan is going to continue doing things the Hardy way. In fact, a source for Variety says, “Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3, and things are being worked through creatively.” This flies in the face of reports from last week, when Puck‘s Matthew Belloni reported that, after starring for two seasons on the hit series, Hardy had reached an impasse with producer David Glasser and writer-producer Jez Butterworth and wouldn’t return for a third. Hardy reportedly clashed with both and asked to give notes on the script while worrying his character, Harry Da Souza, was overshadowed by his co-stars, Mirren and Brosnan. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Hardy was also pulling a Fury Road and refused to come out of his trailer. It’s become so bad that Mirren said, “Come on, Tom, we’ve been here for ages, let’s get on with it,” according to a source that claims she’s “never appeared to be anti-Tom.” We’re reasonably sure that making Helen Mirren wait is punishable by death in several countries, so Hardy had better thank his lucky stars he’s only risking his job.

However, not all Variety‘s sources were from the anti-Hardy camp. Some defended the actor, saying he likes to prepare and was frustrated by Glasser and Butterworth getting him scripts late. One source said that Butterworth is, no pun intended, “spread too thin” and is not present on set, making it hard for him to respond to Hardy’s “very sound” ideas that he wants to be “taken seriously.” But as another notes, Hardy is a movie star, so the fact that “Jez kind of hasn’t got the time to deal with those notes” makes for a “problematic” situation. Though this was not so much an issue when Guy Ritchie was directing, as he’s very experienced with fixing scripts on the fly. He and Ritchie worked on RocknRolla together, so the director can tell Hardy to “stop fucking about” without enraging Bane. But when Ritchie stepped back in season two, Hardy’s issues continued to fester, especially when working with a “jobbing TV director” who might be “intimidated by him.” 

Making all this a touch stranger is that MobLand season two hasn’t even aired yet, and the show hasn’t been greenlit for a third season. The second season was shot, though, and should appear on Paramount+ later this year. As for season three, seeing as this whole mess is being worked out “creatively,” we look forward to Harry Da Souza phoning in from his parents’ house at the end of each episode, like he’s Chrissy from Three’s Company, before being replaced permanently by his cousin Cindy Da Souza.

 
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