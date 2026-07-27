Morgan Spector is officially Netflix's Robert Langdon
The Gilded Age star will lead the adaptation of Dan Brown's The Secret Of Secrets.Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO
Pop culture isn’t lacking for adaptations of Dan Brown’s Robert Langdon novels. Tom Hanks essayed the character in a trio of films directed by Ron Howard: The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno. More recently, Ashley Zuckerman played Robert in Peacock’s 2021 limited series The Lost Symbol. The latest to join the bandwagon is none other than Morgan Spector.
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