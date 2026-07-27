Morgan Spector is officially Netflix's Robert Langdon

Pop culture isn’t lacking for adaptations of Dan Brown’s Robert Langdon novels. Tom Hanks essayed the character in a trio of films directed by Ron Howard: The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno. More recently, Ashley Zuckerman played Robert in Peacock’s 2021 limited series The Lost Symbol. The latest to join the bandwagon is none other than Morgan Spector.

The Gilded Age actor (you can call him Railroad Daddy if you wish) is set to lead Netflix’s upcoming Prague-set The Secret Of Secrets, based on Brown’s 2025 book of the same name. Two weeks after Deadline reported that Spector might join the project, Netflix officially confirmed the news today.

Co-created by Brown and Lost‘s Carlton Cuse, The Secret Of Secrets is a futuristic sci-fi mystery thriller. It follows symbologist Robert Langdon as he battles ancient forces to rescue a missing scientist, whose manuscript might have discoveries that can change humanity forever. Before it was confirmed today by Netflix, Deadline previously reported on the news, also reporting that Rebecca Hall—who happens to be Spector’s real-life wife—might co-star.

In a press release, Cuse stated that Spector is the “perfect fit” to play Robert Langdon next because “Morgan is a truly wonderful actor whose work is always filled with intelligence, thoughtfulness, and humanity.”

The Secret Of Secrets will likely bow out in 2027. To tide us over until then, HBO’s The Gilded Age will return for season four this fall.