Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, September 15. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Nailed It! (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season six premiere): Nicole Byer returns as host for the sixth season of Netflix’s baking competition. The reality series features amateur bakers who compete in tough challenges to replicated complicated cakes in order to win $10,000 and a trophy. In the new episodes, bakers will tackle paranormal pastries, celebrate Black History, and attempt to recreate chocolate masterpieces inspired by our Jacques Torres. This season’s celebrity judges include Sasheer Zamata, June Diane Raphael, Sam Richardson, Reggie Watts, and Wayne Brady.

Regular coverage

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

What If…? (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

My Son (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): Directed and co-written by Christian Carion, this British-American thriller stars James McAvoy and Claire Foy as a former couple who must work together to find their son after his disappearance during a camping trip. It turns out McAvoy wasn’t given a full script for the movie; he improvised dialogue because of the little information he had about his character. This means viewers uncover the mystery the same way the actor did. The film will release on Peacock before moving to The Roku Channel in December.

Nightbooks (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter leads this dark fantasy film, playing a witch who imprisons a young boy, Alex (Winslow Fegley). He convinces her to share scary stories with him every night as a way to keep himself alive, and partners up with the witch’s servant, Yazmin (Lidya Jewett) to escape her magical labyrinth of an apartment. Directed by David Yarovesky, the film is based on J.A. White’s 2018 horror-fantasy children’s book of the same name.

Schumacher (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This sports documentary film, co-directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, and Michael Wech, centers on German Formula One racing champion Michael Schumacher. It will feature exclusive interviews and unseen footage to paint an intimate picture of the seven-time champion’s life.