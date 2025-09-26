Natalie Dormer donates salary for Sarah Ferguson role amid Epstein backlash

Natalie Dormer has decided not to promote the upcoming series The Lady, in which she plays Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Ferguson, who divorced Prince Andrew in 1996, largely avoided the backlash her ex-husband got over his association with Jeffrey Epstein because she publicly disavowed him. However, last week a leaked email revealed that Ferguson had apologized to Epstein for doing so, calling him a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” to her family.

“When I agreed to take the role in The Lady, I knew portraying the script’s Sarah Ferguson would require nuance. People are layered, their journeys are full of highs and lows, and as an actor, my job is to lean into those elements and bring them to life with honesty and empathy,” Dormer said in a statement to Variety. “Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson’s behavior, which I believe is inexcusable. For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project.”

The Lady follows the story of Jane Andrews (Mia McKenna-Bruce), the former royal dresser who was employed by Ferguson and later convicted of the murder of her lover Thomas Cressman (Ed Speleers). In her statement, Dormer made sure to clarify that distancing herself from the project is “not a reflection” of her experience working with Left Bank (the production company behind The Crown), which she calls “an extraordinary company to collaborate with.” However, she said, “In keeping with my commitment to the well-being of children, I have donated my entire salary from this project to the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse (hosted by Barnardo’s).”

In the wake of the leaked email, Ferguson—who has worked as a producer, television personality, and author in addition to being an erstwhile member of the royal family—has been dropped from multiple charities with which she was involved. Per Variety, a spokesperson for Ferguson has claimed the email “was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”