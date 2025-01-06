The Social Network and Spy Kids make the National Film Registry Other 2024 picks include No Country For Old Men, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan.

This one goes out to all those who were children in the early aughts convinced that Spy Kids was the pinnacle of cinema. Your loyalty has been rewarded! Robert Rodriguez’s beloved action comedy has been added to the National Film Registry. On Monday, the Library of Congress announced the addition of 25 films to its list, entries which are chosen “due to their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.”

In addition to Spy Kids, the new additions to the Registry include David Fincher’s The Social Network, The Coen Brothers’ No Country For Old Men, and Gus Van Sant’s My Own Private Idaho. A handful of ’80s favorites also made the cut, like Dirty Dancing, Beverly Hills Cop, and Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan. The list also includes genre classics like Invaders From Mars (1953) and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

“Films reflect our nation’s history and culture and must be preserved in our national library for generations to come. We’re honored by the responsibility to add 25 diverse new films to the National Film Registry each year as we work to preserve our cultural heritage,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “This is a collective effort in the film community to preserve our cinematic heritage, and we are grateful to our partners, including the National Film Preservation Board.”

The 2024 additions bring the total number of films on the National Film Registry to 900. The public can nominate films for consideration on the list throughout the year—according to a press release from the Library of Congress, 6,744 titles were nominated, many of which “received strong public support.” (You can nominate films for 2025 through August 15 here.) Turner Classic Movies will host a screening of a selection of the latest titles on December 18 alongside a discussion of the films between Carla Hayden and Jacqueline Stewart, chair of the National Film Preservation Board. In the meantime, you can check out the full list of titles below.