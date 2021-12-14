If, for some inconceivable reason, you refuse to watch any movies unless they’re deemed historically and/or culturally significant enough to be included in the Library Of Congress’ National Film Registry (which preserves a running collection of important films like Shrek), we have some good news for you: You can finally watch the whole original Star Wars trilogy. Yes, more than a decade after including The Empire Strikes Back and three decades after adding Star Wars, the Library Of Congress has decided that Return Of The Jedi is also Important—now to wait and see what happens with the next eight movies in the series, which will help us all settle some arguments.

The Library Of Congress doesn’t only care about Star Wars, though, as there are a number of similarly interesting additions to the National Film Registry this year, including The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (setting up another trilogy the Congress Librarians will have to deal with), Selena, WALL-E, Cooley High, Pink Flamingos, Strangers On A Train, Stop Making Sense, The Watermelon Woman, What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, and A Nightmare On Elm Street, as well as influential silent films made by Black Americans like 1926's The Flying Ace (a film that reportedly inspired the Tuskegee Airmen) and 1930's Hellbound Train (a “staunchly Christian film” made by Black filmmakers James and Eloyce Gist that had previously been lost).

The website for the Library Of Congress’ National Film Registry includes little blurbs on the 25 films added this year, like the hilarious note that Return Of The Jedi isn’t as good as the other two but, eh, you have to include it or that the Nightmare On Elm Street series went on long enough that series star Freddy eventually fought Jason from Friday The 13th (though none of those movies are on the list, even the one where Jason fights a girl with psychic powers).

A small number of films from the National Film Registry are available to watch for free on the LOC’s website, but—and this should hardly be a surprise—they tend to be very old stuff that is in the public domain. Disney isn’t giving up those Star Wars movies or Steamboat Willie until you rip them out of Walt’s frozen hands.

Here’s the full list of movies added this year:

Ringling Brothers Parade Film (1902)

Jubilo (1919)

The Flying Ace (1926)

Hellbound Train (1930)

Flowers And Trees (1932)

Strangers On A Train (1951)

What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? (1962)

Evergreen (1965)

Requiem-29 (1970)

The Murder Of Fred Hampton (1971)

Pink Flamingos (1972)

Sounder (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

Cooley High (1975)

Richard Pryor: Live In Concert (1979)

Chicana (1979)

The Wobblies (1979)

Star Wars: Episode VI—Return of The Jedi (1983)

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

Stop Making Sense (1984)

Who Killed Vincent Chin? (1987)

The Watermelon Woman (1996)

Selena (1997)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

WALL-E (2008)