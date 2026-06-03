The Hunting Party is over for now After two seasons of chronicling Special Agent Bex's attempt to hunt down and capture the world's most dangerous escaped psychopaths, The Hunting Party is packing it in.

Arriving a few days early to the Friday Night TV Murder Pile, NBC’s The Hunting Party, which many readers will be shocked to learn is not about a group of big game or even duck hunters, but rather a crack team of FBI profilers, is coming to an end after two seasons. Per The Hollywood Reporter, NBC has canceled the show, but producers plan on shopping the show to other networks and streamers. At last month’s upfront presentations, NBC’s president of program planning strategy, Jeff Bader, said the show wasn’t performing well enough on linear to garner a third season, but there was some hope that the show might be spared, depending on its Peacock performance. The cancellation seemingly confirms how well the show was doing on streaming. This is the third NBC scripted series canceled this season, following last month’s axing of Brilliant Minds and Stumble.