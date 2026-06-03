The Hunting Party is over for now

After two seasons of chronicling Special Agent Bex's attempt to hunt down and capture the world's most dangerous escaped psychopaths, The Hunting Party is packing it in.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  June 2, 2026 | 9:15pm
Photo: David Astorga/NBC
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The Hunting Party is over for now

Arriving a few days early to the Friday Night TV Murder Pile, NBC’s The Hunting Party, which many readers will be shocked to learn is not about a group of big game or even duck hunters, but rather a crack team of FBI profilers, is coming to an end after two seasons. Per The Hollywood Reporter, NBC has canceled the show, but producers plan on shopping the show to other networks and streamers. At last month’s upfront presentations, NBC’s president of program planning strategy, Jeff Bader, said the show wasn’t performing well enough on linear to garner a third season, but there was some hope that the show might be spared, depending on its Peacock performance. The cancellation seemingly confirms how well the show was doing on streaming. This is the third NBC scripted series canceled this season, following last month’s axing of Brilliant Minds and Stumble

The series stars Melissa Roxburgh, who played Bex, a former FBI profiler pulled back into the Bureau to capture “the most dangerous and violent criminals the world has ever known,” all of whom escaped from a top-secret prison. Created by JJ Bailey, the series recalls Hannibal in its artful depictions of serial killings and abundance of artful serial killers.

We weren’t especially taken by Hunting Party when we received the invitation to season one. “It almost seems like The Hunting Party could have worked better on cable or streaming, where the writers would have been able to push the characters beyond the binary of good and evil,” reviewer Max Gao wrote last year. “Instead of being anywhere close to an examination of incarceration or human experimentation, the show has prioritized weekly confrontations with generic serial killers.” 

 
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