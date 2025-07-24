NBC passes on Rutherford Falls team sitcom about Native community center
The untitled project, from Bobby Wilson, Jackie Keliiaa, and Rutherford Falls co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas, was one of three comedy pilots NBC ordered this year.Rutherford Falls co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas, Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Fans missing the vibes of Peacock’s two-season sitcom Rutherford Falls—and hopeful that a new TV project from series co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas, co-star Bobby Wilson, and comedian Jackie Keliiaa might scratch the itch left behind by its cancellation—are out of luck, turns out. Deadline reports that NBC has just passed on the pilot for Untitled Ornelas, Keliiaa, And Wilson Project (probably not the final name), which would have been an ensemble comedy about folks trying to keep a Native community center going in Oakland, California.