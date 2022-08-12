The Doctor has been quirky, funny, angry, kind, intimidating, and everything in between, but has he (or she) ever been sexy? On second thought, don’t answer that, Whovians. In any case, whatever hip young energy Ncuti Gatwa is bringing to Doctor Who, he’ll begin bringing it full time when the show begins filming its 14th season in November, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gatwa is about as in demand as one can be in young Hollywood: he recently wrapped filming for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and he’ll be reprising his role as Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education. The latter show began its fourth season shoot earlier this month (per star Asa Butterfield’s Twitter), so Gatwa will likely be filming back-to-back on both British shows.

Though his first official season won’t begin filming until November, we’ll almost certainly see Gatwa’s Doctor before that. Jodie Whittaker’s final special as the 13th Doctor will air this October, so we’ll presumably see him after Whittaker’s regeneration, as is tradition. After that, there’ll be the series’ 60th anniversary special in 2023, which will see the return of 10th Doctor (David Tennant) and his companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).



Gatwa hasn’t been confirmed for the special, but recent comments made by newcomer Neil Patrick Harris suggested that he will indeed appear. Harris recently told Variety that while filming his part as the mystery villain, he “got to meet and interact with [Gatwa] a bit and he’s glorious.” So expect some Doctor-on-Doctor action a lá Ten and Eleven (Matt Smith) in the 50th anniversary special.

Here’s another tidbit from Harris: “He’ll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor.” Again, opinions may vary about whether the Doctors that have come before were sexy or not. Opinons may vary about whether the Doctors who came before were gay or not; they’ve certainly been toeing the line with Whittaker’s Doctor and her companion Yaz (Mandip Gil).



In summary: regeneration in 2022, likely appearance in anniversary special in 2023—the date of the anniversary is in November, putting the full season of sexy gay Doctor possibly in 2024. Mark your calendars, Whovians!