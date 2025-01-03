Neil Young calls an oopsie, actually will play Glastonbury Young now says his statement about the BBC's "corporate control" was based on "an error" in information.

So much for corporate turn-offs. Neil Young made a strong statement on Thursday about not playing the Glastonbury music festival due to the BBC’s involvement, but it sounds like the two parties have resolved their differences. “Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury festival, which I always have loved,” he wrote in a new post on his website on Friday. “Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!”

Young is known for taking strong political stances, but he’s also shown willingness to change his mind. For instance, he pulled his music from Spotify in 2022 over the service platforming COVID misinformation, but he eventually came back in March 2024. The last time Young played Glasto in 2009, there was “months” of back and forth with the BBC about broadcasting his set. They eventually agreed to air a limited number of songs live and make only one available online. Despite the friction, the festival supported his stance publicly, stating in part that “Neil Young’s career has been conducted on his own terms.”

Festival co-organizer Emily Eavis was similarly congenial about this 24-hour kerfuffle, writing on Instagram (via Variety), “What a start to the year! Neil Young is an artist who’s very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that’s why we love him. We can’t wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June.”

Oddly, this scenario makes Young only the second performer confirmed for the Glastonbury 2025 lineup. Rod Stewart was previously announced to be playing the “teatime legend” slot. The festival takes place from June 25 to June 29 and will be broadcast on television, radio, streaming, and online by the BBC.