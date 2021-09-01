Have you heard of some show named Seinfeld? Netflix sent us a press release for its upcoming series, but it says it’s made by some guy who only wrote for one season of SNL, so we’re a little skeptical. The plot doesn’t seem to be about anything. Just some unknown comic doing everyday things? Who wants to watch that?



Here’s what Netflix says about it:

Netflix will launch 180 episodes of a situational comedy called Seinfeld, created by rising New York comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, who wrote for Saturday Night Live for a single season. The show completed production in May (of 1998) and is slated for release on the Netflix platform in its entirety on October 1, 2021. Bookended by Seinfeld’s stand-up material, the 180 episodes of the sitcom explore the minutiae of the comic’s everyday life as he navigates his relationships with a talented ensemble cast, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Troll, Family Ties), Michael Richards (UHF, Fridays) and Jason Alexander (Pretty Woman).

Hey, at least Netflix c o-CEO Ted Sarandos really believes in this show. In the press release he says , “This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all in on 9 seasons at the jump. But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”



So, a ny brave viewers out there or... ?



Okay, b ut really, Seinfeld’s move to Netflix has been in the works for a while. Netflix acquired the show’s global streaming rights back in 2019 for the hefty sum of $500 million. The show left Hulu in June, leaving us with a three-month Seinfeld streaming drought. We couldn’t have a summer of George, so we’ll settle for a fall of George.