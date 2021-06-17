This was supposed to be the summer of George! Screenshot : NBC

We were expecting this to be the summer of George. But alas, our nights of binge-watching our favorite inept New York City singletons in the show about nothing will be over at the end of the month— at least, for now. Seinfeld is leaving Hulu on June 23. We knew it was coming eventually, we just didn’t know when. So this weekend, let’s air our grievances until we can find peace in the form of watching George Costanza self-sabotage his life again.



We first learned the news of Seinfeld leaving Hulu back in 2019, when it was announced that the show would be heading to Netflix. It was a win at the time, because Seinfeld would be heading toward the more popular streaming site, and Friends would be leaving to go to some new thing called HBO Max, so Seinfeld would be king of Netflix’s nostalgic sitcoms. But, at the time, 2021 didn’t even feel like a real year. Seinfeld didn’t come cheap for Netflix, either. The streaming giant paid more than $500 million for the streaming rights to the show, a significantly higher amount than Hulu paid for the 180-episode run in 2015 . But to be fair, that hefty price comes with the global rights to Seinfeld—Hulu only had the rights in the U.S., because Hulu isn’t available internationally.

But, the bright side of Seinfeld leaving Hulu now is that perhaps Netflix will get a summer of George . It’d be pretty convenient, since we’ll need something to watch while we wait for Netflix to release the second season of I Think You Should Leave in July. Netflix still hasn’t said when Seinfeld will be available to stream, so it’s possible. ( Though Vulture reports that an insider familiar with the Seinfeld deal said it’s likely the show’s heading to Netflix closer to the fall.) In the meantime, we’ll try to fill our time by reading a book from the beginning to end—in that order! And maybe play some frolf.

