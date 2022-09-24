It’s a big day for us, fellow Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate fans. If you’re done with the over two-year waiting period, Netflix has announced that Dead To Me—starring the two powerhouse performers—will finally return on November 17 for a third and final season. Season two aired all the way back in May 2020.

Created by Liz Feldman, the dark comedy follows recent widow Jen Harding’s (Applegate) budding friendship with Judy Hale (Cardellini), whom she met at a grief support group. While Jen uses rage as a coping mechanism, Judy is a beam of sunshine and positivity. However, t hings take a turn for the worst when we learn that Judy is responsible for the car crash that killed Jen’s husband.

Dead To Me essentially unravels their unexpected but tight bond in the face of cruel circumstances, especially once Judy’s ex-fiancé enters the picture. Season three will pick up right after the season two finale, which wrapped with another car crash. This time, Jen and Judy’s car is hit by a drunk Ben (James Marsden), who drives away from the crime scene. As teased in this new footage, the two women are rushed into the hospital. Luckily, they’re both still alive, and their sense of humor (and ability to curse) remains intact. We love to see it.

As a reminder: The second season also ended with Jen’s son, Charlie, finding a letter that contains the information about Judy being involved in the hit-and-run with his father. Did he read it? And will it impact his own bond with Judy?

The cast includes Suzy Nakamura, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, Brandon Scott, Luke Roessler, Valerie Mahaffey, Natalie Morales, and Diana-Maria Riva. Dead To Me has also scored great guest appearances in its first two seasons, including Katey Sagal, Frances Conroy, and Marc Evan Jackson. Let’s hope season three is equally packed.



Dead To Me drops all of season three on November 17 on Netflix.