Netflix is returning to Dept. Q for season two

Netflix's latest procedural hit is gearing up for another round of unsolvable cold cases.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  August 19, 2025 | 12:35am
Justin Downing/Netflix
DCI Carl Morck will be reporting to the basement of the Edinburgh police station for duty once again. Earlier today, Netflix announced that the streamer’s hit procedural, Dept. Q, would be back for season two. That’s good news for Matthew Goode, who stars as the show’s chief investigator, DCI Morck. He leads a team of misfits, not unlike the rascals of Slough House, to solve unsolvable cold cases in their own crude manner. Goode will return, as will his misfits, including Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose, and Jamie Sives as Hardy. Created by Scott Frank, who helmed The Queen’s Gambit for Netflix, Dept. Q is an adaptation of Jussi Alder-Olsen’s series of novels. The series sees Morck pick up unsolved mysteries and crack them with dark humor and propulsive procedural thrills. These cops are a bit screwy, but they get results, damnit.

We quite enjoyed Dept. Q‘s first outing—comparisons to Slow Horses notwithstanding. “But despite all of that and a similar ball-busting comic sensibility,” wrote A.V. Club TV editor Tim Lowery, “the experience of watching Dept. Q feels quite different than watching that consistently great and taut British thriller.”

 
