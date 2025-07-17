After nearly five years, Netflix officially greenlights live-action Assassin's Creed series

The year is 2020. Donald Trump is president, Drake is sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100, and Netflix announces a live-action Assassin’s Creed series. The year is 2025. Donald Trump is president, Drake is sitting near the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and Netflix announces its live-action Assassin’s Creed series, but for real this time. The streamer shared this morning that it has finally, officially greenlit the series, which will come from creators, showrunners, and executive producers Roberto Patino and David Wiener.

“Assassin’s Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” reads the show’s logline. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The past five years have proven that video games can succeed as both films and television series in a way that was perhaps iffy before. (We might point you to the film adaptation of Assassin’s Creed in 2016.) Since 2020, The Last Of Us has become a prestige television staple, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie became one of the highest grossing movies of all time. Netflix hasn’t gone so far as to offer any kind of release date for the series yet, but the timing for the project clearly seems right.

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us. Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance,” Patino and Wiener write in a press statement. “But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break.” Themes we’ll probably still need a refresher on when this series finally arrives on Netflix.