Netflix keeps giggling with another year of Netflix Is A Joke 

Netflix is bringing comedy back to Los Angeles this May, with another installment of its Netflix Is A Joke Festival. A partnership with LiveNation that can only be described as “thrilling,” Netflix is hosting more than 350 live events between May 4 and May 10 at some of the city’s biggest venues, including the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek Theater, and the world-famous Comedy Store. Earlier today, the streamer announced the first batch of comedians and celebrities making the long drives across L.A. for the festival. The line-up includes:

Malin Akerman, Mo Amer, Eric André, Jeff Arcuri, Fred Armisen, Maria Bamford, Ralph Barbosa, Nate Bargatze, Hannah Berner, Mike Birbiglia, Rachel Bloom, Joel Kim Booster, Bill Burr, Michelle Buteau, Nicole Byer, Nick Cannon, Jerrod Carmichael, Steve Carell, Dana Carvey, Ronny Chieng, Margaret Cho, Deon Cole, Larry David, Pete Davidson, Paige DeSorbo, Tim Dillon, Earthquake, Alex Edelman, Danny Elfman, Franco Escamilla, Feid, Fortune Feimster, Flight of the Concords, Ben Folds, Jim Gaffigan, Zarna Garg, Mo Gilligan, Shane Gillis, Nikki Glaser, Ilana Glazer, Brett Goldstein, Stavros Halkias, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, Patti Harrison, Marcello Hernández, Jeff Hiller, Tony Hinchcliffe, Robby Hoffman, Kate Hudson, Nate Jackson, Jameela Jamil, Sam Jay, Jim Jefferies, Ken Jeong, Anthony Jeselnik, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Bert Kreischer, Nick Kroll, Bobby Lee, David Letterman, Lizzo, Luenell, Natasha Lyonne, Mae Martin, Heather McMahan, Hasan Minhaj, Diane Morgan, Leanne Morgan, Sam Morril, John Mulaney, Mark Normand, Tig Notaro, Ego Nwodim, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk, Atsuko Okatsuka, Patton Oswalt, Tom Papa, Ms. Pat, Trisha Paytas, Edi Patterson, Matt Rife, Seth Rogen, Jelly Roll, Adam Sandler, Andrew Santino, Kristen Schaal, Andrew Schulz, Iliza Shlesinger, Tom Segura, Jerry Seinfeld, Shaq, Brittany Snow, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, Bill Simmons, Will Smith from the Dodgers, David Spade, Sommore, Brenda Song, Meg Stalter, Jon Stewart, Wanda Sykes, Bob The Drag Queen, Taylor Tomlinson, Kill Tony, Julio Torres, Trixie & Katya, Mike Tyson, Jonathan Van Ness, Nick Viall, Theo Von, Dwyane Wade, Sheng Wang, Katt Williams, Justin Willman, Ali Wong, Jimmy O. Yang, Ramy Youssef, Noah Wyle.

That’s a healthy mix of comedians, up-and-comers, stars from The Pitt, David Duke’s gym buddies, and white nationalists, making for a fun week of comedy. We’ll spare you the latter because, wow, Netflix books a lot of those types, but some of the more fun (and funny) shows include John Mulaney: Mister Whatever at the Hollywood Bowl, Seth Rogen at the Greek, Feid and Marcello Hernández at the Hollywood Bowl, the first Flight Of The Conchords gig since 2016, the premiere of the Martin Short documentary, Marty, Life Is Short, The Not Inapproriate Show With Bob Odenkirk, a screening of Princess Bride with Cary Elwes and Naked Gun with David Zucker, a Portlandia reunion, and more. Most hilariously of all, there will be a live edition of Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel’s podcast, Rushmore, where he’ll grill Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld about which episodes of Seinfeld deserve a spot on Mount Rushmore. Not even the funniest comic on Netflix Is A Joke can think of a premise sadder than a billionaire who needs a podcast to share Seinfeld opinions. Nevertheless, the one we’re most excited for is Tribute to Pee-wee Herman, celebrating 40 years of Pee-wee’s Playhouse. Patton Oswalt will host the tribute, featuring music and comedy from the B-52s, Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale of DEVO, Danny Elfman, Fred Armisen, Sheng Wang, Bob The Drag Queen, Patti Harrison, Julio Torres, Michael Carbonaro, and Puddles Pity Party.

Tickets go on sale on January 23 at 10 a.m. pst at NetflixIsAJoke.com.