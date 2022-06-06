It’s almost the end of the road for Locke & Key. Created by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite, the sci-fi drama will air its third season on Netflix in August. Earlier this year, the streaming platform also confirmed that this upcoming round will be the show’s last as planned by the creators, which is already better than an abrupt cancelation.



During its Geeked Week 2022 , Netflix dropped the trailer for season three. The Locke family has uncovered even more magic within Keyhouse. As seen in the clip, the Locke teens—Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott)—are determined to save their home and its abilities. As always, they get help from their mother, Nina (Darby Stanchfield). Meanwhile, a new and dangerous threat looms on the horizon as Matheson plans its own nefarious deeds with the keys. Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand), the British revolutionary summoned to Earth last season by Eden (Hallea Jones), also continues to attack the Lockes in order to gain access to Keyhouse.

Locke & Key is based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. The show follows the Lockes, who move from Seattle to Massachusetts and take residence in dead patriarch Rendell’s family home, Keyhouse. The children soon discover a number of mysterious keys that unlock various doors in magical ways, and a demonic entity that wants to use them for its own purposes.

The adaptation has actually been in the works for several years now, with a movie first being considered in 2014 before Hulu gave it an initial pilot order in 2017. However, a year later, after they passed on it, Hulu’s loss became Netflix’s gain. The cast also includes Petrice Jones, Griffin Gluck, Aaron Ashmore, Brendan Hines, Bill Heck, Joy Tanner, Leishe Mayboom, and Liyou Abere.

Locke & Key’s third season will premiere on Netflix on August 10.