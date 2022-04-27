Crazy, Stupid, Love (Available May 1)

It’s kind of a bummer 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love has become better known for sexy Ryan Gosling memes than for the fact the film is a clever twist on classic rom-com formulas. Steve Carell stars as Cal Weaver, a man who seems to have it all: a great job, a lovely home, and a beautiful wife (Julianne Moore). When that all suddenly goes down the drain, he finds himself a single man attempting to navigate the new and challenging world of dating. Enter Jacob Palmer (Gosling) who tries to teach an old dog new tricks. In 2010, Scott Tobias said that Crazy, Stupid, Love coasts more than agreeably on the talents of four hugely charismatic actors and a tart, knowing script—not quite damning it with faint praise, but at least suggesting that viewers temper their expectations.

