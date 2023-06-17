From House Of The Dragon to The Little Mermaid, the world of existing IP has taken a weirdly dark turn, literally and figuratively: realism and severity trump whimsy and silliness at every turn. (A special exception can be made here for Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, the opposite of prestige programming, which blatantly grabs for grit and violence and in doing so achieves a sort of quasi-camp.)

Water, earth, fire, and air have never looked so dark and weathered as they do in these titles, which doesn’t inspire much confidence in the rebooted ATLA’s ability to capture the whimsical, slapstick spirit of the original Nickelodeon animated series. Grittier doesn’t always mean better: ask M. Night Shyamalan.