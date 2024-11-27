10 books you should read in December

Getting sloshed at a Bon Iver show in Milwaukee probably isn’t the best time to be making major life decisions, but that didn’t stop Patrick Hutchison and his friend, Bryan Schatz, from laying out a plan to quit their jobs, move to a remote area of Washington state, and start building a cabin from scratch. Hutchison and Schatz wrote about the experience for Outside magazine in 2020. Cabin is an expanded version of that tale, peppered with new details like the woeful name of the dirt road on which the cabin is situated: Wit’s End. The two were wildly unprepared and mostly ill-equipped for the project, but they did manage to finish the building and sell it for a good profit. The arduous process to get there, though, is well worth a read.