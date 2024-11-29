5 new comics to read in December, including the stunning return of The New Gods

We live in a culture driven by nostalgia, whether it’s Hollywood regurgitating beloved (and not-so-beloved) established properties or political movements that romanticize the past to distract from the present. One man learns the dangers of nostalgia in Backflash (Dark Horse Comics), a new Berger Books graphic novel about a debt-ridden, divorced father who discovers he can mentally travel back in time and relive memories by touching family heirlooms. Writer Mat Johnson’s Incognegro graphic novels are riveting works of historical fiction that speak to our current social discord, and Backflash’s supernatural twist allows him to explore how the past explicitly influences present and future behavior—often for the worse.

Johnson has exceptional collaborators in artist Steve Lieber and colorist Lee Loughridge. Lieber is a master of grounding fantastic circumstances in a deeply relatable emotional reality (see: Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen and The Superior Foes Of Spider-Man), and his skills with facial expressions and body language deepen the relationships in Backflash and the ways they change over time. Loughridge understands how coloring reinforces a story’s emotional backbone, and the subtle changes in his palettes illuminate the characters’ inner lives. For even more Lieber/Loughride goodness, check out Metamorpho: The Changing Man #1 on December 25, the ongoing DC Comics debut of former Marvel-exclusive writer Al Ewing. It’s also a nostalgia trip, this time to the wackiness of the superhero Silver Age, but with a completely different vibe than Backflash that shows off this art team’s versatility.