3 new songs and 3 new albums to check out this weekend

Phantogram’s fifth album, Memory Of A Day, comes four years after their previous record, Ceremony, dropped. They haven’t missed a step in that time, though, bringing their unique sound to their new record. Somehow, Memory Of A Day avoids sounding like a 2010s throwback, even though it doesn’t exactly sound like modern electronic music, either. Phantogram was always just a little out of step with the current musical trends, happy to do their own dreamy, ethereal thing without worrying about how that fit into the modern musical landscape. Memory Of A Day keeps that momentum going, and it feels familiar yet refreshing—just different enough to be surprising.