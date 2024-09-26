10 new albums to listen to in October, including Pixies, Bon Iver, and more

After nearly five years, Justin Vernon is officially back, once again forcing us to begrudgingly accept that the pretension inherent to his work is kind of warranted. Yeah, that comma really is officially part of SABLE,’s title, and yeah, the lead single, “S P E Y S I D E,” really is spelled that way, and it’s all deeply annoying, and yet we can’t stop listening to it. There are just three songs on Bon Iver’s upcoming EP, which makes all the quirks seem even more egregious, but let’s be honest: when SABLE, drops, we’re going to lap it up and beg for seconds.