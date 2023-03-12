New Oscars teaser confirms The Bear will be back and serving beef in June

Although tonight is, obviously, The Big Show for movies in Hollywood, that doesn’t mean TV doesn’t get to wet its beak a bit as well . Case in point: A new teaser for the second season of Hulu and FX’s The Bear that snuck into proceedings tonight, showing the series’ cast as they prepare to close their old Chicago Italian beef restaurant The Beef in favor of their new Chicago Italian beef restaurant... The Bear. (You knew that was where this was going, right?)

The Bear | Season 2 Official Teaser | FX

The trailer itself is low on details, but heavy on reminding us of all our favorite characters from the series, opening with a shot of Ebo n Moss-Bachrach’s Richie, and closing on Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy, who’s doing that kind of upward-looking thing he does that makes like fully a third of our Twitter timelines descend into lustful howling every time it appears. (Plus, of course, recent Spirit Award winner Ayo Edebiri, as well as Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón- Zayas, and Abby Elliott.)

Speaking of appearances: The teaser also confirmed a loose return date for the show, which will be back in June of this year. (More-or-less exactly a year since the show debuted, dropping all of its episodes in a solid chunk, back in 2022.) The series centers on White as a fine-dining chef who returns to take over his family’s old-school Chicago restaurant, kicking up all sorts of Midwest recriminations and personality conflicts in the process. All while being soundtracked by a pretty exquisite set of indie music tracks for music nerds of a certain vintage–something highlighted by the teaser’s on-the-nose but hard to argue with choice of Wilco’s “Via Chicago” to underscore the beef-based melancholy of it all.