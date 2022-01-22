Read one book a month

Read one book a month from that “stack of books I keep meaning to get to.”

We all have it—the stack of books we keep meaning to get around to. And yes, once in a while we’ll pull one out, read it, and feel inordinately proud of ourselves, even though we’ve added three additional books to the stack in the interim. There’s no one cause; personally, I tend to end up reading mostly stuff that’s just come out, in part for work reasons, but it means the older books gathering dust always get short shrift. So here’s my resolution: I’m going to read one book a month from my “stack of books I keep meaning to get to.” That will only cut the size of the pile roughly in half (and let’s be honest, I’ll almost certainly add a few more books to it throughout the year), but it’s a noble-enough start. First up? Paul Tremblay’s short story collection, Growing Things. [Alex McLevy]