Newsmax settles with Dominion Voting Systems for $67 million

Remember when it briefly mattered that Republicans and conservative media were lying about the 2020 election? Fox News was forced to shell out a whopping $787.5 million dollars to Dominion Voter Systems for its inaccurate “reporting” that alleged the election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden. Now another conservative media outlet, Newsmax, has also settled with Dominion in a similar case, agreeing to pay $67 million to put the matter to rest.

Per NPR, the settlement comes after a judge ruled that Newsmax had indeed broadcast false and defamatory statements about Dominion Voter Systems. So if the case had gone to trial, the jury would’ve been deciding whether Dominion should receive damages and if so, how much. Newsmax decided to cut to the chase; the network reportedly paid $27 million of the settlement up front, while the rest will be paid by January 2027. “We are pleased to have settled this matter,” a Dominion spokesperson said in a statement via the outlet.

Of late, the political winds have blown back in favor of election deniers (as it did with all those people who were pardoned for participating in the January 6 insurrection), and tellingly, Newsmax does not admit to any wrongdoing in its statement. In fact, a statement from the network suggests that the trial about rigged election claims was also rigged. “From the very beginning, Judge Davis ruled in ways that strongly favored the plaintiffs and limited Newsmax’s ability to defend itself,” Newsmax stated. Its own reporting of its own settlement reads, “Despite its confidence in its reporting, Newsmax determined the Delaware court with Judge Eric Davis presiding would not provide a fair trial wherein the company could present standard libel defenses to a jury.”

“Newsmax believed it was critically important for the American people to hear both sides of the election disputes that arose in 2020,” the network’s statement added. “We stand by our coverage as fair, balanced, and conducted within professional standards of journalism.” Professional standards really aren’t what they used to be!