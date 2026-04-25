Antoine Fuqua reportedly got an extra $15 million for those allegation-removing Michael reshoots

Fuqua's advance on the film reportedly bumped up from $10 million to $25 million after signing on for the extensive reshoots.

By William Hughes  |  April 25, 2026 | 6:47pm
Jaafar Jackson in Michael, Photo: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate
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Antoine Fuqua reportedly got an extra $15 million for those allegation-removing Michael reshoots

The issues surrounding the filming of Michael Jackson biopic Michael‘s third act have been well-documented at this point—i.e., the bit where the whole thing had to be largely thrown out and re-shot, after the Jackson Estate only noticed, after the scenes were filmed, that Antoine Fuqua’s film was putting much of its late focus on allegations of sexual abuse from Jordan Chandler, who had a settlement saying the Estate could never mention him in commercial projects about Jackson’s life. What has been less talked about is how the reshoots (which ended up removing all references to the multiple allegations of pedophilia against Jackson over the years) wound up being a bit of a windfall for Fuqua and producer Graham King, with THR noting today that Fuqua more than doubled his payday for the movie—from an initial $10 million to a reported $25 million—when he agreed to the 22 days of reshoots required to “fix” the film.

To be very specific—per reporting in Bloomberg, and sources quoted by THR—both Fuqua and King apparently had to postpone future projects when the reshoots were ordered, at which point new payments to them, taken as advances against the film’s royalties, were added to the movie’s already considerable $150 million budget. (Directors and producers often get paid with advances like this, which basically mean they don’t earn royalties on a movie until the amount they’d get is above whatever the initial payment was; still, it’s an extra influx of immediate cash, which also usually doesn’t have to be paid back if the film underperforms.) (Not that Michael is likely to, as filmgoers are apparently falling over themselves to ignore reality in favor of Fuqua’s greatest hits compilation of the pop superstar’s life.) 

The upshot of it all is that while stripping the pedophilia allegations out of Michael may have been, as previously reported, a “complete nightmare” creatively, it was actually a pretty neat trick, financially. 

 
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