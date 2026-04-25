Antoine Fuqua reportedly got an extra $15 million for those allegation-removing Michael reshoots Fuqua's advance on the film reportedly bumped up from $10 million to $25 million after signing on for the extensive reshoots.

The issues surrounding the filming of Michael Jackson biopic Michael‘s third act have been well-documented at this point—i.e., the bit where the whole thing had to be largely thrown out and re-shot, after the Jackson Estate only noticed, after the scenes were filmed, that Antoine Fuqua’s film was putting much of its late focus on allegations of sexual abuse from Jordan Chandler, who had a settlement saying the Estate could never mention him in commercial projects about Jackson’s life. What has been less talked about is how the reshoots (which ended up removing all references to the multiple allegations of pedophilia against Jackson over the years) wound up being a bit of a windfall for Fuqua and producer Graham King, with THR noting today that Fuqua more than doubled his payday for the movie—from an initial $10 million to a reported $25 million—when he agreed to the 22 days of reshoots required to “fix” the film.