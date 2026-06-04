Nick Bilton very committed to working with 60 Minutes vets he hasn't fired yet The new 60 Minutes boss is very eager to talk up his relationship with those veteran hosts who haven't yet pantsed him in public.

It would probably be an understatement to say that newly minted 60 Minutes executive producer/former tech columnist and The Idol writer Nick Bilton is not having a good first week on the job. He started it, after all, by getting very publicly pantsed by long-time series vet Scott Pelley, who took over Bilton’s introductory meeting with his staff to express his opinion that his new boss was wildly underqualified for the job, question the recent firings of other long-time journalists on the series, and essentially assert that Bilton was a hatchet man sent to “murder” the highly respected series on behalf of CBS News head Bari Weiss. Bilton followed reports of that Very Bad Monday by then firing Pelley on Tuesday, attempting to stake out a position as the reasonable victim of “remarkable incivility and contempt”—but mostly just exposing himself to a much wider array of same, after the letter went public. (Meanwhile, the outgoing Pelley accused CBS News management of tampering with 60 Minutes stories for political gain, something that both Bilton and Weiss have now had to publicly refute.)