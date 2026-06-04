Nick Bilton very committed to working with 60 Minutes vets he hasn't fired yet

The new 60 Minutes boss is very eager to talk up his relationship with those veteran hosts who haven't yet pantsed him in public.

By William Hughes  |  June 4, 2026 | 6:39pm
Nick Bilton, Screenshot: YouTube
News News 60 Minutes
Nick Bilton very committed to working with 60 Minutes vets he hasn't fired yet

It would probably be an understatement to say that newly minted 60 Minutes executive producer/former tech columnist and The Idol writer Nick Bilton is not having a good first week on the job. He started it, after all, by getting very publicly pantsed by long-time series vet Scott Pelley, who took over Bilton’s introductory meeting with his staff to express his opinion that his new boss was wildly underqualified for the job, question the recent firings of other long-time journalists on the series, and essentially assert that Bilton was a hatchet man sent to “murder” the highly respected series on behalf of CBS News head Bari Weiss. Bilton followed reports of that Very Bad Monday by then firing Pelley on Tuesday, attempting to stake out a position as the reasonable victim of “remarkable incivility and contempt”—but mostly just exposing himself to a much wider array of same, after the letter went public. (Meanwhile, the outgoing Pelley accused CBS News management of tampering with 60 Minutes stories for political gain, something that both Bilton and Weiss have now had to publicly refute.)

Bilton has now made yet another effort to direct the long-running show’s narrative towards anything that isn’t “I keep getting bullied by people who are much better-known journalists than me,” issuing—per The Wrap—a new memo to 60 Minutes staff on Thursday asserting that he’s ready to work closely with those series veterans who he hasn’t already fired this week. That includes repeatedly namechecking hosts and correspondents Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim, calling them “core to the show’s success,” and saying he’s had multiple consultations with them amidst the Pelley debacle. He also re-stated the show’s commitment to journalistic independence—an open wound at 60 Minutes over the last few years, starting from the resignation of former producer Bill Owens in 2025 (attributed by Owens to increasing pressure from Paramount to play nice with the Trump administration), followed by the corporation’s decision to settle Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the show over its editing of a Kamala Harris interview during the 2024 campaign. (Stahl notably went on the record at the time to express her disappointment and contempt with the settlement.)

“It’s been a hell of a first week,” Bilton wrote in his memo—demonstrating that he has a gift for the undersell, if nothing else.

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 