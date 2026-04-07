Noah Hawley is taking another crack at movies with a remake of 2017's Terrified
All it took to wash the taste of Lucy In The Sky out of Hollywood's mouth was a couple of successful seasons of television.(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Seven years after Lucy In The Sky crashed to Earth, TV creator Noah Hawley is getting another shot at moviemaking. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Hawley would remake the 2017 Argentine horror movie Terrified. Following the critical and commercial disappointment of the diaper-free astronaut-in-a-diaper movie Lucy In The Sky, Hawley retreated to his first love of television, delivering two seasons of his long-running Fargo anthology. Fargo‘s fifth season returned the show to its early luster, attracting Emmy interest for the first time since 2017. Hawley also created the popular Alien: Earth series, which had the proud distinction of being better than Alien Romulus.
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