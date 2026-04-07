Noah Hawley is taking another crack at movies with a remake of 2017's Terrified

Seven years after Lucy In The Sky crashed to Earth, TV creator Noah Hawley is getting another shot at moviemaking. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Hawley would remake the 2017 Argentine horror movie Terrified. Following the critical and commercial disappointment of the diaper-free astronaut-in-a-diaper movie Lucy In The Sky, Hawley retreated to his first love of television, delivering two seasons of his long-running Fargo anthology. Fargo‘s fifth season returned the show to its early luster, attracting Emmy interest for the first time since 2017. Hawley also created the popular Alien: Earth series, which had the proud distinction of being better than Alien Romulus.

But don’t get your little hat out just yet, Art the Clown. This is not to be confused with the popular series of indie slashers, Terrifier. The original Terrified came out in 2017 and followed a police officer who teams with paranormal researchers and ghost hunters to investigate supernatural occurrences in a Buenos Aires neighborhood. In 2018, Deadline reported that Guillermo del Toro was producing a remake for Fox Searchlight with Rugna directing and written by Anvil! The Story Of Anvil director, Sacha Gervasi. Obviously, that never came to pass.

Aside from working on a sequel to his 2017 film, Terrified writer-director Demián Rugna is developing the project for Hawley to direct and produce. In 2023, Rugna released When Evil Lurks, which The A.V. Club called one of the best horror movies of the year.