Features

The best horror movies of 2023 (so far)

From Scream VI to Evil Dead Rise to M3gan, it's been a horrifically good year for scary movies—and there are still six months to Halloween

By
Matthew Jackson
Clockwise from Top Left: Evil Dead Rise (Warner Bros.), Malum (Welcome Villain), Scream VI (Paramount), Infinity Pool (Neon), M3gan (Universal)
Graphic: AVClub

We’re four months through 2023, and it already feels like we’ve seen a year’s worth of horror movies. From major theatrical releases like Scream VI to indie streaming drops like Attachment and everything in between, we’ve been given the bloody good gift of scary new movies to watch with spread fingers in the first third of the year. So since the end of April officially marks the halfway point between Halloweens, now’s a great time to take stock of the year in horror so far.

But be warned: this list is not for the faint of heart. So power down your M3gan doll and get out of the Infinity Pool. From the latest horror at the box office to the home releases that will have you hiding behind your couch, these are the best (widely released) horror films of 2023 so far.

20. From Black

FROM BLACK Trailer (2023)

If you’re looking for a journey into pure, human darkness with a supernatural edge, Shudder’s April original release From Black is your kind of movie. Starring Anna Camp and John Ales as two people grieving the loss of separate children, director Thomas Marchese’s film begins with a focus on that primal, unshakeable sense of despair, then offers its main characters a chance to change everything. What happens next, and how far they’re willing to go, pushes the film into occult horror with intensity, heart, and some great horror moments.

19. Sorry About The Demon

Sorry About the Demon - Trailer

A guy reeling from a bad breakup moves into a too-good-to-be-true house, unaware that its owners are trying to set him up as a vessel for a demon who won’t leave the property. Hilarity and horror ensue. Full of wonderful character moments, relatable themes, and horror elements that really shine, Emily Hagins’ Sorry About The Demon is the kind of horror-comedy that wins you over right away, then leaves you itching to watch it again once the credits start rolling.

18. The Pope’s Exorcist

THE POPE’S EXORCIST – Trailer

Would The Pope’s Exorcist be half as entertaining if it weren’t for Russell Crowe giving everything he’s got in the title role of the Vatican’s chief demon fighter? We don’t know, but after seeing Overlord director Julius Avery’s latest horror effort, we also don’t care. Crowe makes the film interesting even when it starts to fall into old exorcism movie clichés, and when Avery gets the chance to cut loose and really dig into demon lore, The Pope’s Exorcist positively shines with pulpy energy.

17. Malum

Malum - Trailer (2023)

Anthony DiBlasi adapts his own film Last Shift into something both satisfying and terrifying. Named for the cult leader at the heart of its mystery, Malum follows a young police officer who voluntarily takes the final shift at a soon-to-be-closed police station. She’s there to learn more about her father’s violent demise, and the other cops aren’t shy about ribbing her over what he did before he died. But what begins as a layered exploration of past traumas soon kicks into high gear as old monsters resurface and DiBlasi brings the blood.

16. The Offering

THE OFFERING Trailer (2022)

Set in a Jewish funeral home, Oliver Park’s The Offering begins by teasing out the roots of something ancient and evil, then plunging us into a taut family situation involving an estranged father and son, a new family dynamic, and lots of unresolved issues. It’s all so believably uncomfortable that throwing an ancient demon from Jewish folklore into the mix might seem like overkill, but that’s exactly what The Offering does, and it works. Part family drama, part supernatural folk-horror journey, it’s a grim trip worth taking.

15. Knock At The Cabin 

Knock At The Cabin - Official Trailer

M. Night Shyamalan’s adaptation of Paul Tremblay’s novel The Cabin At The End Of The World launches with a premise you simply can’t resist: What if someone told you to kill a person you love in order to save the entire world? With that meaty question in place, Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin becomes an engrossing, tense human drama featuring a great cast led by a heartbreaking Dave Bautista, with wonderful work by Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and a fierce young Kristen Cui. It might not rank among Shyamalan’s very best, but there’s still enough ambition and earnest fear baked in to make Knock At The Cabin a very watchable journey.

14. Enys Men

ENYS MEN - Official Trailer

A woman goes out to a deserted coastal cliff every day, studies the same patch of flowers, drops a stone down the same hole, and then returns home. That’s the mesmeric, eerie repetition that forms the backbone of Enys Men, Mark Jenkin’s folk-horror tone poem that paints in darker and darker colors as it goes along. Shot on film and layered with beautiful, heartbreaking images, it’s a film that invites you to look closer and closer with each passing frame, and while you may come away not sure of what you just saw, the film’s dread-inducing vision will insure you also never forget it.

13. Beau Is Afraid

Beau Is Afraid | Trailer

Ari Aster’s third feature is perhaps his most challenging for general audiences, and while it never leans into the more overt horror elements of Hereditary and Midsommar, it’s in that central challenge that Beau Is Afraid finds its core as a scary movie. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as a man beset on all sides by anxiety, Beau Is Afraid is a three-hour panic attack of a movie, a journey to the center of everything that scares and overwhelms a single person, and an exploration of how Beau’s fears mirror our own. You’ll leave the theater deeply uncomfortable, and that’s exactly the point.

12. There’s Something Wrong With The Children 

THERE’S SOMETHING WRONG WITH THE CHILDREN | Trailer

There’s Something Wrong With The Children, director Roxanne Benjamin’s twist on the creepy kids subgenre, begins as the story of two couples, one married with kids and one still contemplating making the leap to parenthood. This clash of personalities and ways of life forms the anchor of the narrative, which kicks into high gear when a hike to an old abandoned building brings out something different in both children. What follows is a twisty, brutal journey toward understanding for some characters and death for others. What makes the film especially memorable is how tightly Benjamin focuses on its key themes while never giving away all of its mysteries.

11. Unseen

UNSEEN | Trailer | Paramount

Emily (Midori Francis) is a scared woman on the run from her violent ex-boyfriend. She’s lost her eyeglasses and her cellphone is broken. Sam (Jolene Purdy) is a convenience store clerk halfway across the country who accidentally dials her. When a desperate Emily calls back, Sam finds herself with no choice but to navigate the near-blind Emily through miles of wilderness with few resources and even less time, or the other woman might end up dead. Dark, funny, and edge-of-your-seat tense, Unseen fulfills all of the wonderful potential of its premise, and then some.

10. Swallowed

Swallowed - Trailer (2023)

Much of Swallowed plays like a straightforward crime thriller. It’s the story of a drug deal gone bad and the consequences for the two young people (Cooper Koch and Jose Colon) who were looking to make some easy money. Where Carter Smith’s film veers into pure horror territory is in the way it unpacks the implications of the deal, the drugs involved, and the sheer bodily terror that comes from what has to happen next. Throw in a towering performance by the legendary Mark Patton and you’ve got one of the year’s most intimate experiences in terror.

9. Sick

Sick | Trailer | Peacock

Co-written by Scream mastermind Kevin Williamson, Sick emerged early in 2023 as a pandemic-themed horror movie that reminded us of the anxiety of those early lockdown days while never coasting on that feeling to get its story across. The film follows two friends who head to a secluded lake house for quarantine, only to find that they’re not alone, and from there the home invasion thriller vibes take over. Williamson’s slasher gifts are on full display—as are director John Hyams’ action instincts—and the film absolutely flies over the course of its 83-minute runtime. By the end, it brings you right back to those original pandemic fears, having taken you on a brutal journey to get there.

8. Scream VI

Scream VI | Trailer

The Ghostface survivors of Scream 2022 return for the next installment, with the entire Radio Silence filmmaking team once again in their corner, and the results are predictably fun and sometimes surprisingly ambitious. Billed as a Ghostface Takes Manhattan-type New York City adventure, Scream VI boasts some of the franchise’s most memorable kills, and builds on the previous installment to deliver a Ghostface unlike any other in the series. We might never recapture the magic of the original Scream, but it’s clear that this franchise still has plenty of stabbing left to do.

7. Infinity Pool

INFINITY POOL - Trailer

Though somewhat more impenetrable than his previous sci-fi horror efforts, there’s no doubting the pure intensity and dread-inducing atmosphere laced all through Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool. Set at a mysterious resort in an unnamed country, the film follows a writer (Alexander Skarsgård) whose encounter with a passionate fan (Mia Goth) sends him down a wormhole of doppelgangers, drugs, sex, and the promise of a transformative experience that could remake him or rip him apart. It’s the most ambitious movie yet from director David Cronenberg’s son, and through that ambition we get some of the most memorable horror imagery of the year.

6. Huesera: The Bone Woman

Huesera: The Bone Woman Trailer (2023)

A young woman with a past named Valeria (Natalia Solián) gets pregnant with her husband, launching what feels like a new era of joy and fulfillment in their lives. But something is shifting within Valeria’s mind, egged on by her family’s comments that she never seemed like the motherly type, something that has her seeing terrible things in the middle of the night. But is it all in her head, or is it the start of something darker? Rich in the cultural, familial, and historical consequences of pregnancy, Michelle Garze Cervera’s Huesera: The Bone Woman is a haunting work of folk-horror that also excels as an intimate piece of character dread.

5. Attachment 

Attachment - Trailer

The overbearing mother is a classic horror villain for a reason, but that particular trope takes a refreshing new spin in Attachment while never losing its potency. Gabriel Bier Gislason’s film follows two young lovers (Josephine Park and Ellie Kendrick) who are forced into a new level of intimacy by a sudden injury. It’s here that one of the women’s mothers (an incredible Sofie Gråbøl) gets involved, and the film starts to peel back layers of secrets and dangers rooted in a very dark corner of Jewish folklore. Come for the horror, stay for the incisive exploration of how codependency shapes and changes us.

4. The Outwaters

The Outwaters | Official Trailer

The found footage subgenre is so packed with entries at this point that it’s hard to imagine another film that will deliver the kind of absolute terror brought on by the found footage classics. The Outwaters, from writer/director Robbie Banfitch, is one of those movies. The story of four friends who head into the desert to shoot a music video and find something horrifying along the way, it’s a nightmarish, relentless journey that will leave you shaken.

3. Skinamarink

Skinamarink - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

Kyle Edward Ball’s low-budget chiller plays like an experimental film that tinkers with perspective, time, and reality, and in the process becomes one of the scariest movies of the 2020s so far. The story of two children trapped alone in a house with a mysterious entity, Skinamarink keeps building new layers of dread and unpredictable, ominous atmosphere into its bare bones narrative. And the tension keeps climbing and climbing until you’re hiding behind your hands. Skinamarink is an unforgettable meditation on childhood fears that’ll also make sure you never look at a vintage toy telephone the same way again.

2. M3GAN

M3GAN - trailer

We’ve seen killer dolls in movies before, and we’ve seen killer robots in movies before. But right away something felt different about M3GAN. One of the most memed movies of the year even before it hit theaters, this film about an artificially intelligent companion toy and how far she’ll go to “protect” her favorite little girl walked an impressive tonal and narrative tightrope. Simultaneously campy and scary, timely and oddly universal, Akela Cooper’s script is witty, horror-comedy fun, and the entire cast is game for the kind of film M3GAN became: A rewatchable thrill ride with an unforgettable villain.

1. Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise Trailer #1 (2023)

A rundown apartment building becomes a playground for demonic monsters in Lee Cronin’s take on Sam Raimi’s classic horror mythos, and we reap the benefits. Featuring a cast led by a ferocious Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, beautifully executed gore effects, and a conclusion unlike any other Evil Dead film so far, Evil Dead Rise is exactly the kind of horror fun we want at the movies. It’s got a maelstrom of screaming Deadites, cheese graters, and gallons of blood. It’s a viscerally entertaining movie that plays by Evil Dead rules while opening a few new cursed doors of its own.

