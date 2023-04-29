The best horror movies of 2023 (so far)

We’re four months through 2023, and it already feels like we’ve seen a year’s worth of horror movies. From major theatrical releases like Scream VI to indie streaming drops like Attachment and everything in between, we’ve been given the bloody good gift of scary new movies to watch with spread fingers in the first third of the year. So since the end of April officially marks the halfway point between Halloweens, now’s a great time to take stock of the year in horror so far.

But be warned: this list is not for the faint of heart. So power down your M3gan doll and get out of the Infinity Pool. From the latest horror at the box office to the home releases that will have you hiding behind your couch, these are the best (widely released) horror films of 2023 so far.