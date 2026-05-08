Mindy Kaling debuts her version of twentysomethings in New York in Not Suitable For Work trailer

There’s new twentysomethings arriving in New York City every day in the real world, and also pretty darn often on TV. Last year brought us Adults on FX, which followed in the footsteps of Friends, How I Met Your Mother, Girls, Broad City, and all the rest. Now, Mindy Kaling has thrown her hat in this ring with Not Suitable For Work, the latest series to follow five beautiful new New Yorkers as they explore life, love, and having it all.

You may recall this series being announced in 2024 under the title Murray Hill, which was described as “Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood,” we assume with a tongue planted in a cheek. At least it seems like a convenient enough location for our characters’ occupations, which range from media to medicine to finance. Ella Hunt, Avantika Vandanapu, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay star as the core group of five friends, with Jay Ellis also listed as a series regular. The guest cast includes a bunch of names that are usually delightful to see on screen, including Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Laura Bell Bundy, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez and Michael Benjamin Washington.

Not Suitable For Work premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on June 2 with three episodes, followed by two new episodes weekly until June 23.