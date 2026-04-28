R.I.P. Roger Sweet, creator of He-Man After suffering from dementia, Roger Sweet, who created and named He-Man while working at Mattel in the '70s, has died at the age of 91.

Roger Sweet has died. Best known as the creator of He-Man, Sweet was a preliminary designer at Mattel during the development of the Masters Of The Universe line. Before his death, his wife, Marlene, announced that he was moving to an assisted living facility due to dementia. She confirmed her husband’s death to TMZ. He was 91.

An Ohio native who graduated from Chicago’s Institute of Design in 1972, Sweet moved out to California to work at Mattel after college. While there, the company turned down a contract to produce the toys for Star Wars because of the $750,000 up-front licensing fee. The company had its Preliminary Design Department, where Sweet worked, designing some male action figure ideas to make up for the missed opportunity. Amid his fellow artists submitting ideas like “Robin and the Space Hoods,” Sweet submitted an idea called “Monster Factory,” though he admitted in a 2005 interview, “it was actually a barbarian fantasy.” As for the name, Sweet brainstormed as many as 50 names, including Mighty Man, Megaton Man, Strong Man, and Big Man. When he got to He-Man, a “bell rang in my head[…]it’s just one in a million.” Though he considered himself a “flyspeck on the elephant’s rear end in relation to all the work and talent that other people put into this line,” he supplied “the seed from which the Masters tree grew.”