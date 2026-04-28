R.I.P. Roger Sweet, creator of He-Man

Roger Sweet has died. Best known as the creator of He-Man, Sweet was a preliminary designer at Mattel during the development of the Masters Of The Universe line. Before his death, his wife, Marlene, announced that he was moving to an assisted living facility due to dementia. She confirmed her husband’s death to TMZ. He was 91.
An Ohio native who graduated from Chicago’s Institute of Design in 1972, Sweet moved out to California to work at Mattel after college. While there, the company turned down a contract to produce the toys for Star Wars because of the $750,000 up-front licensing fee. The company had its Preliminary Design Department, where Sweet worked, designing some male action figure ideas to make up for the missed opportunity. Amid his fellow artists submitting ideas like “Robin and the Space Hoods,” Sweet submitted an idea called “Monster Factory,” though he admitted in a 2005 interview, “it was actually a barbarian fantasy.” As for the name, Sweet brainstormed as many as 50 names, including Mighty Man, Megaton Man, Strong Man, and Big Man. When he got to He-Man, a “bell rang in my head[…]it’s just one in a million.” Though he considered himself a “flyspeck on the elephant’s rear end in relation to all the work and talent that other people put into this line,” he supplied “the seed from which the Masters tree grew.”
“I originated and named He-Man,” he said in 2019. “I originated the three prototype models that brought He-Man and Masters of the Universe into existence.”
The “Masters Of The Universe” toy line hit shelves in 1982, with He-Man and Skeletor leading the charge. It was followed by a DC Comics series and, most popular of all, an animated television series, created by Filmation, in 1983. But He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe‘s popularity declined sharply around the time the Dolph Lundgren-led movie hit theaters, with revenue dropping from $400 million to $7 million. Sweet diagnosed the issue as Mattel overselling the product to stores and the declining popularity of the TV show.
Sweet married Marlene in the ’80s, and even had the designers from He-Man build a plaster wedding cake, with “HE-MAN TAKES MARLENE FOR HIS BRIDE” written on the cake and a He-Man figure holding his bride as a topper. He stopped working at Mattel after more than 15 years of service. Since then, he attended numerous Comic-Con events and, according to Marlene, “always loved talking about HE-MAN and MASTERS with all the fans.”
Though the character continued to be remembered fondly and rebooted frequently, Sweet, like many creators, never saw much of the money from its success. In February 2026, shortly after the trailer for a $200 million Amazon-backed reboot was released, Sweet’s wife launched a GoFundMe to cover her husband’s dementia treatments. Unable to continue living at home, the 91-year-old was moved to a care facility, which cost over $10,000 a month and wasn’t covered by Medicare. TMZ reports that Mattel donated $5,000 to the cause, while the fundraiser went on to raise more than $93,000, shattering its $50,000 goal.
“I am having no luck in my goal to reach the producers of the forthcoming He-Man and Masters movie,” she wrote in a March 29 update. “It would be so appropriate if they would dedicate this movie to Roger as the creator of He-Man, and also to Mark Taylor, who created Skeletor.”