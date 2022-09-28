It’s time for the spooky season, and this October TV lives up to its vibe with a host of new and returning TV shows that will set the mood for Halloween. It all starts with AMC’s long-awaited adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, while Showtime and Syfy are throwing more vampiric series into the mix. Over at Netflix, the streaming service is adding to its slate of Mike Flanagan horror shows, and rolling out a Guillermo Del Toro anthology that figures to up the terror quotient.

Beyond the horror vein, there are plenty of other major releases headed to TV in October, including Hilary Swank in Alaska Daily, and a couple of notable prequels over at The CW. And familiar favorites like Saturday Night Live, Documentary Now!, and The Walking Dead are all back for another round. Here’s The A.V. Club’s guide for what to watch on TV in October 2022.