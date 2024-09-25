6 new comics to read in October, including Batman, Storm, and more

Absolute Batman #1 (DC Comics, on sale October 9) has the potential to be this year’s biggest superhero release. It’s the start of the new Absolute line of reimagined DC heroes. It brings writer Scott Snyder back to the character that made him a comics superstar. But most excitingly, it’s a showcase for artist Nick Dragotta, whose brilliant design skills sell the idea that this is a genuinely different Dark Knight. Snyder and Dragotta’s version of Bruce Wayne is a working-class engineer who is built like a tank, and this new backstory results in a Batman that is all about utility. The brick of a Bat-Symbol on his chest detaches to create the head of an ax, his cape has poles and hooks that allow him to snatch enemies from a distance, and his ears are detachable knives.

The preview art highlights how all of these features energize the action storytelling, and reuniting Dragotta with his East Of West colorist, Frank Martin Jr., guarantees that readers are going to be treated to astonishing visuals in every issue. This art team sets the bar extremely high for the rest of the Absolute titles, but with creators like Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Rafa Sandoval (Absolute Superman), Nick Robles (Absolute Flash), and Jahnoy Lindsay (Absolute Green Lantern) all on board, this new DC universe has the creative backbone to distinguish itself from the wide array of existing variations.