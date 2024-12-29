Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man blends comic books and Instagram in first trailer The new animated series swings onto Disney Plus on January 29.

The next installment in the Spider-Verse series may still be a ways off, but there’s some new Spidey animation coming next month to tide fans over in the meantime. This afternoon, Disney+ released the first trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and the influence of the Spider-Verse is evident in the new series’ animation style. Here, though, our Peter Parker bears a bit more than a passing resemblance to Tom Holland, and he’s the one who dons the Anti-Venom-esque white suit at the end of the clip.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man doesn’t seem to be an origin story as much as an early chapter of Peter’s time as Spider-Man. If the trailer is any indication, we start with Peter already having his powers and some idea of how to use them, but still with his more rudimentary Spidey Suit and web slingers. If not outright set in the same continuity as the Tom Holland-led movies, the new series may at least be set in the same universe, given the brief glimpse of Captain America.

The trailer pays homage to the pages of comic books that birthed Spider-Man in the 1960s while including the hallmarks of contemporary high school; meaning, there’s some pretty unsubtle inclusion of social media via the Instagram Live’d fight in an alleyway. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man also includes some pretty impressive voice talent; Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox all feature in the new series. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man hits Disney+ on January 29.