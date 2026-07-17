The trailer for One Hundred Years Of Solitude part 2 promises a reckoning in Macondo

The Netflix series will wrap up with a whopping two-hour series finale in August.

By Saloni Gajjar  |  July 17, 2026 | 12:28pm
Photo: Netflix
TV News One Hundred Years of Solitude
The trailer for One Hundred Years Of Solitude part 2 promises a reckoning in Macondo

It took over 50 years for Gabriel García Márquez‘s sweeping One Hundred Years Of Solitude to get an official adaptation. The magnum opus, which was published in 1967, turned into a TV series on Netflix, with season one debuting in December 2024. Today, the streamer announced that part two will debut in August, ending with a two-hour long grand finale. 

The Spanish-language One Hundred Years Of Solitude takes place in the fictional city of Macondo in Colombia, where seven generations of the Buendía family cope with the ever-changing political and social circumstances. The eight new episodes will follow the family’s progress as modernity takes over their town, sending it down a path of decline and a potentially long-foretold curse. 

An official synopsis by Netflix states, 

“Fearful of Colonel Aureliano Buendía threats, the Conservatives plot an assassination attempt that—by a twist of fate—brings Fernanda del Carpio from Bogotá to the town. When she marries Aureliano Segundo, one of the bastard Arcadio’s twin sons, she gives Úrsula Iguarán her first legitimate heirs. Meanwhile, José Arcadio Segundo, the other twin, will accomplish the patriarch’s wild dreams of connecting Macondo with the world. The railroad’s arrival opens the doors to the banana company, which unleashes the town’s downfall and ultimately fulfills Úrsula Iguarán’s curse: for the lineage condemned to one hundred years of solitude were not granted a second opportunity on earth.”

While seven episodes of this family drama will release on August 5, Netflix has grander plans for the nearly two-hour finale. The last episode, premiering on August 26, will also get a limited time theatrical screenings for cities around Colombia. 

You can watch the full trailer below: 

 
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