The trailer for One Hundred Years Of Solitude part 2 promises a reckoning in Macondo The Netflix series will wrap up with a whopping two-hour series finale in August.

It took over 50 years for Gabriel García Márquez‘s sweeping One Hundred Years Of Solitude to get an official adaptation. The magnum opus, which was published in 1967, turned into a TV series on Netflix, with season one debuting in December 2024. Today, the streamer announced that part two will debut in August, ending with a two-hour long grand finale.

The Spanish-language One Hundred Years Of Solitude takes place in the fictional city of Macondo in Colombia, where seven generations of the Buendía family cope with the ever-changing political and social circumstances. The eight new episodes will follow the family’s progress as modernity takes over their town, sending it down a path of decline and a potentially long-foretold curse.