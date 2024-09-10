8 of our favorite James Earl Jones performances The actor, who died on September 9, radiated regality and warmth in a wide range of roles

The word “iconic” gets thrown around a lot, but if it applies to anyone it certainly applies to James Earl Jones. With his resonant voice, imposing presence, and impeccable timing he could make us tremble just as easily as he could make us laugh. Every character he played became larger than life. As we mourn the passing of one of the greats, here are some of our favorite performances from James Earl Jones’ long and remarkable career.