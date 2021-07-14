Last summer (a.k.a. season one), the ragtag rapscallion teens of Netflix’s Outer Banks known as the Pogues started out with a simple mission: “Have a good time, all the time” as John B. (Chase Stokes) announced in the pilot (inadvertently quoting a Spinal Tap character to boot). Fortunately for the plot, the Pogues soon got caught up in a treasure hunt for half a billion dollars’ worth of literal gold, orchestrated by rich girl Sarah (Madelyn Cline)’s duplicitous father Wade (Charles Esten, excellent as always). After Wade tried to keep the treasure for himself by framing John B. for murder, and it’s revealed that Wade also murdered John B.’s father to get the money, John B. and Sarah ended the season by sailing right into a perfect storm to escape the Outer Banks. The other Pogues (Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Jonathan Daviss as Pope) believe they have been lost at sea.



Advertisement

But that’s no way to kick off a second season, is it? In Netflix’s just-dropped trailer for season two—which kicks off on Friday, July 30—John B. and Sarah miraculously survive the storm and also being stranded in the middle of the ocean. They wind up on an island in the Bahamas, where the race for the gold begins anew. Unfortunately, falsely accused killer John B. is now a fugitive in a foreign country, but it appears that his fellow Pogues are soon on hand to help him uncover the treasure on the island. It’s a fun, fast-paced trailer—jauntily scored by Cage The Elephant’s “Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked”—that fortunately does not give the whole season away in two minutes, instead rightfully intriguing the viewer to discover how John B. and the rest of the Pogues could possibly get out of this particular scrape. Which is why we will likely binge the entire second season of Outer Banks in a weekend, just like we did with the first one. Hey, it’s summer.