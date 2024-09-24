Outer Banks' fourth season trailer explores "what happens after you find the lost city of El Dorado" John B. and co are going on the hunt for Blackbeard's treasure

The Pogues are really giving Nicolas Cage and his National Treasure buddies a run for their money—and money, of course, means ancient pirate gold and other priceless artifacts. In season three of Outer Banks, the sepia-toned Netflix guilty pleasure, John B, Sarah, Kiara, and the rest of the crew took the road to El Dorado and… actually found it, leading to this awesome, completely serious line from today’s season four (part one) trailer: “So, you might be wondering what happens after you find the lost city of El Dorado and you’re stranded with a sack full of gold? Let me catch you up.”

The answer? They go hunting for Blackbeard’s treasure, of course. (Y’know, the real-life pirate? Why not!) What did you expect them to do, actually live a normal life?

The Pogues did try to settle down after finding the lost city, of course, but even in the Outer Banks, the rent is just too damn high. Here’s season four’s official synopsis:

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

Whether we like it or not, season four will be split into two parts, meaning fans will have to wait until the leaves fully turn to see whether the gang succeeds on this nautical mission. Part one (episodes 1-5) premieres October 10 and part two (episodes 6-10) will premiere November 7. Outer Banks season four stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Fiona Palomo, J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, Mia Challis, and Cullen Moss.