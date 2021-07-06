Paddington 3 will save us soon enough, filming to begin next year

Actors Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, and Hugh Bonneville at the Paddington 2 premiere Photo : Rodin Eckenroth ( Getty Images )

The duffel coat-wearing Andean bear returns for another story about friendship, kindness, and orange marmalade. Filming will commence for Paddington 3 next year, as revealed by Studiocanal at Cannes. It’s nearly impossible to imagine how the cast and crew will top one of the best films ever made—Paddington 2—but anything is possible in a film about a nice bear. Let’s hope Paddingt on’s time in prison did not harden his gentle way of existing too much.

Hopefully this time he will not be falsely accused of a crime and fall into a coma while trying to simply save his aunt’s birthday gift. Paddington should know no suffering in this upcoming film, as he is a saint sent to usher in world peace.

Paddington 1 and 2 collaborators Paul King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton return for the bear’s next adventure. The screenplay is by Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont. Paddington 1 and 2 director King will executive produce this chapter, with no director currently selected for the film.

Hugh Grant appeared in his greatest role yet as the villain in Paddington 2 (his words), with cast m ates Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Peter Capaldi. Though no plot or cast details have been shared yet, for this film’s villain, we’re thinking something like Jake Gyllenhaal à la John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. It’s also presumed the Brown family will return for the third film, as well as Ben Whishaw , who’s voiced the lovable bear for the first two films and for the Nickelodeon series, The Adventures Of Paddington.

It’s about time this children’s cartoon bear save us from the hellish daily toils of life with his chipper spirit and whimsical nature. Cue the Florence Pugh marmalade Instagram tutorial, we’ve got a recipe to perfect before next year.