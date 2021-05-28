Paddington 2 loses vicious stranglehold on "best movie of all time" position

T he tyrant, dethroned. Photo : Rodin Eckenroth ( Getty Images )

Paddington 2, the greatest film of all time, is no longer the greatest film of all time. This is per The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that Paul King’s 2017 film—which had its greatest film of all time honors conferred on it by Rotten Tomatoes, the sole arbiter of true movie justice—has now had said title just as swiftly rescinded. This, after a new review was added to the film’s RT profile, dropping it from 100 percent certified Fresh (the freshest, and thus, best, that a film can be) to a tawdry 99 percent, just like that old stinker Citizen Kane.

Said review was penned by critic Eddie Harrison, who recently posted his (genuinely blistering) thoughts on the film to his blog, film-authority.com, after previously panning it for BBC Radio shortly after the movie’s release. We don’t want to put words into Harrison’s mouth, but he seems to have honestly disliked the film, comparing it negatively to the original Paddington books and TV series, and describing Ben Whishaw’s vocal performance as sounding “like a member of some indie-pop band coming down from an agonising ketamine high.” He also describes Paddington himself as both having “evil, beady eyes and ratty fur,” and being “over-confident, snide and sullen,” so this isn’t really one of those reviews that walks the grim line between Fresh and Rotten.

And thus, was the Kingdom Of Paddington 2 rendered as to ashes. On the other hand, this is obviously great news for Toy Story 2, which has just become—as the film with the most critic reviews to maintain a 100 percent Fresh rating—the undisputed greatest film of all time. At least, until someone finds a review where someone said it isn’t, at which point we’ll chuck that into the shitter, too. That’s just data. You can’t argue with data.