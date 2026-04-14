StudioCanal announces Paddington 4 and Escape From NY reboot that sadly aren't one film

In a world where crime is so rampant that the Big Apple is turned into a maximum security prison, run by gangs, degenerates, and Ernest Borgnine, there is only one bear with the oranges to save the president: Paddington. The trailer writes itself, but unfortunately, the movie does not. Earlier today at CinemaCon, StudioCanal announced its slate of upcoming continuations to beloved properties, including Paddington and Escape From New York. We’ll just rip off the Band-Aid: It’s not the crossover event of our dreams. Per Variety, StudioCanal is rebooting John Carpenter’s sci-fi action masterpiece, and, additionally, the studio announced it was making Paddington 4, dashing our hopes for a very polite bear donning an eyepatch as Snake Plissken.

Making the news even more frustrating is that both properties could use each other. Paddington is coming off a severe dip in quality from Paddington 2 to Paddington In Peru, a trilogy capper that all but confirms the series’ charm left with director Paul King. Meanwhile, Escape From New York is one of those properties that’s been in line for a reboot, remake, reimagining, or legacy sequel for decades. In the last 15 years, a generation of action filmmakers, from Len Wiseman to Robert Rodriguez to Leigh Whannell, have been attached to some kind of follow-up to Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. Most recently, Scream 6 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were in line to direct the reboot, but have since begun work on a Mummy legacy sequel. Still, seeing as Wyatt Russell already turned down the role of Snake, calling it “career suicide,” who better to play the world’s baddest ass than the world’s Padd-est ass, Paddington Bear, a very nice teddy who wears a raincoat. And, hey, if not Paddington, maybe Rupert is available.

However, if that’s not StudioCanal’s bag. They also announced a remake of Joe Dante’s classic werewolf creature feature, The Howling. We know a bear who would be perfect for the lead.