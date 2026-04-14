StudioCanal announces Paddington 4 and Escape From NY reboot that sadly aren't one film
Isn't it Paddington's turn to save the President of the United States from a maximum security prison known as Manhattan?Photo credit: Dick Thomas Johnson/Screenshot: Youtube
In a world where crime is so rampant that the Big Apple is turned into a maximum security prison, run by gangs, degenerates, and Ernest Borgnine, there is only one bear with the oranges to save the president: Paddington. The trailer writes itself, but unfortunately, the movie does not. Earlier today at CinemaCon, StudioCanal announced its slate of upcoming continuations to beloved properties, including Paddington and Escape From New York. We’ll just rip off the Band-Aid: It’s not the crossover event of our dreams. Per Variety, StudioCanal is rebooting John Carpenter’s sci-fi action masterpiece, and, additionally, the studio announced it was making Paddington 4, dashing our hopes for a very polite bear donning an eyepatch as Snake Plissken.