Paddington has his Indiana Jones moment in new Paddington In Peru trailer Paddington In Peru premieres January 17 in the U.S.

Adorable animals like Moo Deng and Pesto may be running the town, but not for long. On January 17, the OG so-cute-it-hurts creature Paddington returns to theaters to give them a real run for their fame and fortune. This time, he’s even getting a boost from some familiar faces and a mysterious, treasure-hunting destiny.

The latest Paddington In Peru trailer is probably the cuddliest riff on Raiders Of The Lost Ark any of us will ever see. In his third cinematic outing, our favorite marmalade-loving bear returns to his country of origin to track down his beloved Aunt Lucy, but he and the Brown family end up swept away on a trek through the Amazon that’s much bigger than one little bear.

Upon landing in Peru with his shiny new passport in hand, Paddington is informed by an enigmatic nun (Olivia Colman, having an absolute blast) that his Aunt Lucy has set out on “some sort of quest.” What’s a bear to do but follow the call? Joined as always by the Brown family, Paddington’s journey takes him to a boat captain (Antonio Banderas), who is looking for a lot more than our ursid protagonist’s lost aunt.

“According to legend, the bear will show the way,” he says with all the flourish of an actor who knows a little something about movies starring adorable animated swashbuckling creatures. He’s talking about the lost golden city of El Dorado, which funnily enough, was also supposedly found by the Outer Banks crew in a trailer released last month. We hardly have time to ponder which squad of adventurers deserves the credit, however, because soon Paddington is running in front of a bolder, captaining the ship through raging rapids, riding a llama, and meeting more famous friends like Jim Broadbent and Julie Walters. That’s a big adventure for such a little bear. Luckily, his family and his marmalade sandwiches will always be there for him through thick and thin.

Paddington In Peru premieres January 17, 2025 in the U.S.