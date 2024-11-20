Pamela Hayden, voice of Milhouse van Houten and more, sets last Simpsons episode Fear not; there will be a new voice of Milhouse in the future.

Pamela Hayden, the voice of The Simpsons’ Milhouse van Houten and more, shared today that her final appearance on the long-running animated series will be this Sunday’s episode. “The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?……not easily,” the actor said in a press release. “It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse (and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others).” Hayden, who has been with the series for 35 seasons, added, “Here’s to everyone who made this terrific ride I’ve been on possible.”

The series also shared a video tribute to Hayden, which focuses, understandably, on Milhouse. Seeing Hayden perform the voice is honestly a little jarring if you haven’t seen it before; unlike co-stars Yeardley Smith and Julie Kavner, she really does not sound like the preternaturally unlucky tween with her real voice. You can check it out for yourself here:

Milhouse first appeared in a Butterfinger ad in 1989, and was named as such because Matt Groenig considered it “the most unfortunate name a kid could have.” Every sitcom needs a punching-bag sidekick character, and Milhouse (and perhaps his father, Kirk, even more) fills that role perfectly, delivering some of The Simpsons’ most memorable quips. “Everything’s coming up Milhouse!” is of course a classic, but a personal favorite of this writer is, “Is it because of my small calves? They’re the hardest place to add mass!”

This isn’t the first time that a cast member from the series has departed; both Marcia Cross and Phil Hartman died during their time on the show, and their characters were subsequently written out. Meanwhile, Russi Taylor, who voiced Martin Prince, had her characters recast after her death in 2019. Hayden, however, seems to be the first major recurring The Simpsons cast member to leave simply because they didn’t want to do it anymore. (Main cast member Harry Shearer also briefly said he was quitting in 2015, but then didn’t.) Today’s press release from Fox did confirm that recasting for Milhouse and the rest of Hayden’s characters will “begin in the near future.” Regardless, whoever steps into those animated shoes has their work cut out for them. You can check out Hayden’s final episode this Sunday, November 24.